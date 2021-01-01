From asstd national brand
Pertke Electric Fireplace, One Size , Brown
Advertisement
Bring home a classic with this electric media fireplace. Storage shelves organize cords and consoles, while herringbone-patterned doors tuck away movies and video games. Lifelike embers and flickering led flames create a realistic fireplace look, working with or without heat for year-round enjoyment. Add cozy ambiance to your living room or open concept space with this freestanding electric fireplace.Included: 1 Remote Control(s)Features: Adjustable Brightness, Automatic Shut Off, Adjustable Thermostat, Quick ShipManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedTools Required: Phillips (not Included)Measurements: 60 Width/Inches, 16.75 Depth/Inches, 28.5 Height/InchesHeating Capacity: 400 Sq FtAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% Medium-Density FibreboardFinish: PaintedWood Finish: PaintedDecor Styles: ModernCertifications And Listings: Csa CertifiedCountry of Origin: Imported