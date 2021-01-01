From southern enterprises
Pertenial Glass-Top Console Table
Advertisement
Add modern texture to your living space with this narrow sofa table. A wide glass tabletop provides plenty of room for framed photos or décor pieces, while inset rattan brings a coastal feel to your space. Decorative trim wraps around the long tabletop, highlighting classic detail and a narrow, small space friendly design. Display storage comes home when you slide this glass-top console table into your entryway or behind your family room sofa.