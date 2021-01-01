Personalized Welcome to My Class Doormat - 24x36

Give little learners some help finding their new classroom. Once they're greeted by this bright invitation, they'll know they've reached their home away from home. Indoor/outdoor doormat has polyester surface and nonslip backing. Also available in 17"Wx27"L. Clean easily with soap and water. Personalize with any name up to 16 characters and any grade (kindergarten, 1st, etc.) up to 12 characters. "Welcome to" and "Classroom" will always appear. Item cannot be gift boxed