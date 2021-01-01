From personalizationmall
Personalized Wedding Wooden Picture Frame
Advertisement
Personalize with couple's first and last names, wedding date and any 1 line messageAvailable in 3 sizes Top quality, natural wood frame features easel back design for table top display, or ready for wall mount5" x 7" photo opening with glass insertFrame measures 9 3/4" x 7 3/4" overallWood grain will vary, so not all frames will look identicalImported After they say "I Do" present them with our exclusive Wedding Elegance Personalized Wedding Picture Frame. Makes the perfect backdrop to display a favorite picture from their wedding day.