Personalized Wedding Photo Printed Picture Frame - Wedding Photo Collage - Horizontal

Printed with 7 photos and 3 lines of text Note: New frame construction, sides and back are painted white and design has a printed matte finishThe quality crafted wood frame features a printed matte finish and easel back design for table top displayBack and sides are painted white and there may be slight distressing around the edges4" x 6" photo opening with plastic insertMeasures 8" x 10" overallImported Now they can beautifully display their favorite photos for all to enjoy with our exclusive Printed Photo Collage Personalized Wedding Picture Frame. No picture will appear in the center. The 7 photos are on the frame itself. Recipient will insert their own photo into the frame.