Personalized Tulip Garden Doormat

The Personalized Doormat bears the names of all of the special "flowers" in your life. Made with a polyester surface, this doormat is durably made to last. It can be personalized with a message of up to 30 characters and up to 12 names of up to 10 characters each. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, the tulip garden flower doormat features a non-slip rubber backing to prevent slipping. The customized doormat is easy to clean with soap and a garden hose. Display the names of those closest to you and welcome friends, family and guests to your home or add a touch of color to any room with this adorable personalized doormat.