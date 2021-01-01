Whitehall Products Personalized Standard Cast Aluminum Wall Sign

The Whitehall Products Cape Charles Address Plaque displays your address in style. The address plaque is made from rust free cast aluminum providing excellent quality. A classy emblem adds distinction and charm to the top of this house number sign. Cast from recycled aluminum - will not rust.Alumi-Shield™ All Weather Coatings: A Whitehall ExclusiveEnhances curb appeal while adding value to your homePersonalization is permanently cast into the signPlease check for accuracy; personalized orders cannot be modified, cancelled, or returned after being placedAvailable in multiple color options (see other products).Line 1: 3" charactersLine 2: 1.25" charactersAssembled Product Dimensions (Include Stakes): 15.75 x 9.25 x 0.375