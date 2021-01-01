Personalized Sherpa Blankets - Romantic Love Photo Collage | 50x60

Measures a generous 50" x 60"Quality constructed of a silky, soft 100% cozy, polyester microfiberFeatures edge-to-edge sublimation printing in full colorReverse side is a soft faux sheepskin Sherpa layerThe whip stitch border gives the blanket a rustic flairMachine washable, gentle cycle, mild detergent. Tumble dryImported Our luxuriously, soft Romantic Love Photo Collage Personalized Premium Sherpa Blanket is wonderfully constructed of a silken faux micro mink front accompanied by a faux sheepskin Sherpa back side, making it a popular choice for rest and relaxation. You have to feel it to believe it!Upload any 4 photos and we will custom personalize the 3 open text boxes with any name(s), titles, dates or greetings, in your choice of 6 accent colors. The perfect way to display any special photos! Available in 2 sizes.