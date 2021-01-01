From anavia

Personalized Round "Good Boy or Good Girl" Dog Pet Tag - Engraved Pet Name and Birth Year Emergency Pet ID - Custom Pet Tags for Cat and Dogs - Multiple Size - Stainless Steel Collar Pet Tags

$14.99 on sale
($15.99 save 6%)
In stock
Give yourself a sense of security if your pet accidentally gets lost. By adding a personalized pet id tag on your pet's collar it guarantees a higher chance your pet be returned home. The pet id tag can be engraved on both sides with endless combinations. Personalize your pet's id tag with the pet's name, pet nickname, owner's name, emergency contact number, or home address. The pet id tags are made out of high-quality surgical grade stainless steel which will not rust, fade, or oxidize over time.

