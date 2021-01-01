Personalized Reindeer Christmas Ornaments Doormat, 24" x 36"

Give your home its own special holiday greeting when you decorate with the Reindeer Ornaments Personalized Doormat. You can make this doormat something special by personalizing the content. The 24" x 36" doormat supports any message on one line with a maximum of 18 characters. You can also add 12 ornaments with any name. The non-slip doormat features a good-natured reindeer on a polyester surface. Made with a slip-free backing, this doormat is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Let your neighbors and visitors notice your Christmas spirit as you show off your Reindeer Ornaments Personalized Doormat.