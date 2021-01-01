This Personalized My Brewery 16 oz Beer Mug creates a unique gift for friends or family. The beer aficionados you know will appreciate it. This 6" tall clear glass is creatively designed to look as if it came straight from the brewery. Complete with a logo and stylized font, this personalized beer mug is sure to be a hit with those who appreciate enjoying a cold one. Each one can be customized with a name and date, with each one up to 12 characters each. This glass makes a stunning statement and you may like it so much that you need more than one. Use your imagination to create a memorable work of art on this beautiful glass beer mug.