Personalized Memorial Christmas Ornament - Heaven In Our Home

Personalized with the name and memorial years of your loved one beneath the lovely sentiment Reverse side of ornament is porcelain whiteUnique 3-D disc shape makes for a great addition to any treeAppropriate for indoor use onlyIncludes a satin, grey hanger with bow and an antique, matte silver capMeasures 4" diameter100% porcelainHandsome velvet drawstring bag included for storageWipe CleanImported Cherish the memory of someone special by hanging the Heaven In Our Home Personalized Deluxe Memorial Ornament on your tree this holiday season.