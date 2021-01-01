Personalized Large Circles Doormat, Available in Different Sizes

Welcome visitors with a personal touch using the Personalized 24" x 36" Large Circles Contemporary Door Mat. This item is a simple way to adorn your stoop or foyer. Placed strategically, non-slip door mats are an effective way to reduce the amount of mud, dirt and other debris that might enter your home. This striking modern design incorporates a raised design to help trap dirt. Make this personalized door mat a truly unique piece by adding a name, up to 12 characters, in the center. Personalization is free, for added convenience. The neutral colors can coordinate with most decor. A contemporary motif includes multi-color circles that pop against a contrasting background. The non-slip reverse helps to ensure that this mat won't bunch up or slide around on smooth surfaces or when moisture is present. With an easy-care, durable polyester surface, it's ideal for indoor or outdoor use and high traffic areas.