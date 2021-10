Always Trim Your Wick to 1/4" Before Lighting to Prevent Soot & Crackling Burn Your Candle to the Edges of the Jar Each Time to Prevent Tunneling Burn Your Candle for No More Than 4 Hours at a Time Keep Candle on a Flat Surface Away from Windows, Drafts + Vents Never Leave a Burning Candle Unattended, Especially Near Children or Pets. Discontinue use when only 1/4" of wax remains.