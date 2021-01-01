Personalized Halloween Trick or Treat Bag - Monster

Embroidered with the name of your little monster in the font style shown in coordinating navy thread Quality constructed from 100% Polyester with Polyurethane Foam FillingFeaturing reinforced handles at stress points to handle their heavy collection year after yearMeasures a generous 8"H x 8" center diameter, to handle small or larger loadsSpot cleanContents not includedImported There's no trick to figuring out who owns these goodies, stashed in their very own personalized Monster Embroidered Plush Trick or Treat Bag! The adorable monster design features little horns, dangling hands and feet and 3-D intricate applique detailing the monster's face.