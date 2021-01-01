From personalizationmall

Personalized Grandparents Coffee Mugs - Family Character - Red Handle

$10.99 on sale
($15.99 save 31%)
In stock
Buy at personalizationmall

Description

Personalize with a character for everyone along with their first names underneathInclude a special message on the top 11 oz. Ceramic Coffee Mug features classic mug shape and stands 3 3/4" tallFeatures RED handle, rim and inside, white outsideMicrowave safe; dishwasher safeNote: Space next to handle will remain whiteImported Let grandma or grandpa celebrate all their adorable grandchildren, both big and small, on our exclusive Character Collection Personalized Grandparent Coffee Mug.

