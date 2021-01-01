Personalized Grandma & Grandpa Doormat, Multiple Sizes

The Personalized Grandma and Grandpa Doormat can make your holiday season more fun with your beloved grandkids. You can personalize it with any titles like Nana and Papa up to 18 characters and any name up to 12 characters. This playfully quaint decorative doormat makes it very obvious that holidays have begun and grandkids are in for spoiling and fun. Personalization also allows you to add up to 12 names of 10 characters each. This personalized doormat features a polyester surface with non-slip rubber backing. It can be used for both indoor and outdoor purposes and can be easily cleaned with the help of a hose. This non-slip doormat is available in two different sizes to choose from; 17"L x 27"W and 24"L x 36"W.