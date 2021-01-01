Personalized Friendly Folks Cartoon Snowflake Famer, Rancher Couple Christmas Holiday Shaped Ornament

Personalized The Holiday Aisle - NTT cartoon caricature in a snowflake-shaped Christmas Ornament. The ornament features your personalized cartoon centered in a snowflake, ready to hang on the tree or adorn a wreath. The overall (circumference) measurement of the snowflake is approximately 5-1/2", with the center cartoon scene measuring about 3". This decorative ornament is made of plastic. The center cartoon is protected within crystal clear acrylic, while the snowflakes are frosted. It features a hole at the top to add a string, bow or ornament hook. This ornament has a nostalgic appeal, offering a "snapshot in time" feel. We achieve this by cropping out the side elements of the scene, providing allure and candidness of a particular moment in time, celebrating the recipient's job, hobby, favorite sport, or family. Fully personalized upon order. * Select from light or dark skin tone (all characters must have the same skin tone). * Add any name or text that you would like. * Most adult characters can have a hair color added if you would like. Hair color is available in black, brown, blonde, red, and grey. If no hair color is requested, characters will have the hair color depicted in the sample image. * Glasses (clear or sunglasses) can be added to most characters. * Pets can also be added. This will be their favorite ornament on the tree!