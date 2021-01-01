Personalized Engraved Flask, Whiskey, Bourbon, Scotch Gifts For Men - 15 Flasks

The design is sandblasted into the surface creating a 3D relief. The crisp edges can never fade, wash away or degrade in quality for the life of the product. Each piece is hand-carved by our talented team in Pennsylvania. We take pride in knowing you'll absolutely love the way these look and feel in the hand. Our products can be found in the homes of celebrities, connoissuers and some very discriminating clients. Crystal Imagery's unique process takes time and skill to provide an heirloom that begs to be enjoyed. These are NOT the cheap laser engraved or screenprinted carnival glasses. They are perfect for home bars and all gift giving occasions. This truly is THE gift for any occasion