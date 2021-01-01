Personalized Craft Beer Glass - Beer Snob

Custom etched with your choice of name below our Beer Snob design Classic Belgium stem glass holds 17oz. and stands 5 3/4"HStemmed to prevent the hand from warming the brewChimney-shaped mouth to develop and maintain the head while concentrating the unique aromasMinor air bubbles and subtle markings may be apparent and are expected withglass productsHandwashMade in USA Choose our exclusive Beer Snob Personalized Belgium Craft Beer Glass for someone who likes the finer things in life.Our beer snifter glass is perfect for Belgium beers and ales, and American craft beers that call for a stem to prevent the hand from warming the brew.