Personalized Coffee Mug - I Love Your More Than - 11 oz. With Black Handle

Personalize with any name and enter what you love them more thanInclude any 6-line message on the back 11 oz. Ceramic Coffee Mug features classic mug shape and stands 3 3/4" tallFeatures BLACK handle, rim and inside, white outsideMicrowave safe; dishwasher safeNote: Space next to handle will remain whiteImported Let him or her know just how much you love them with our exclusive I Love You More Than... Personalized Coffee Mug. Whether you love them more than shoes, shopping, football or pizza, our exclusively designed mug will add some humor to your Valentine's Day gift!