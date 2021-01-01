Personalized Candy Cane Casserole Dish

Put your best food forward this holiday season with this customized casserole dish. Serve up something special this holiday season! This personalized dish is designed for classic casseroles and other special recipes. Made with durable stoneware and featuring a red glaze, this beautiful item is the perfect addition to a family kitchen. Personalize this dish with up to 24 characters and we carefully hand-etch the glaze away to reveal your personalized name or message and a sweet candy cane for that extra touch. This unique piece of kitchenware features flared edges and can safely by used in the oven, microwave, and dishwasher.