Personalized RedEnvelope Any Message Oversized Bowl
Is it a big bowl or a mammoth mug? Let your favorite foodie decide Coffee, ice cream or cereal, theyll love eating (or drinking) out of it Also makes a catchy container for candy, nuts or even beverage station accouterments However its used, it makes a big statement about their taste Exclusively from RedEnvelopeOur white porcelain bowl features a convenient handle Microwave safe Hand wash Holds a heaping 32 oz Personalize with any name or word up to 10 characters