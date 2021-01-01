Personal Handheld Bladeless Fan Mini Rechargeable Cute Cat USB Fan for Home Bedroom Baby Room Office Outdoor White

Best Quality Guranteed. Safe For KidsBladeless Fan, Desktop air cooler no blades chopping the air means airflow is smooth, With no unpleasant buffeting. Gentle breeze making it safe for children and Pets. Easy to CleanSimply use a dry or damp cloth to wipe the table fan clean. No need to disassemble grilles and blades. Compact & Portable The small size makes it easy to carry inside your bag that can use it whenever you need it. With a detachable base that can be attached or placed on the base, very suitable for shopping / travel / camping / home / office. It can be used as a gift to relatives and friends. Mini Desk Fan 3 SpeedsThe mini fan has 3 speeds level(Low/medium/high), can adjust by pressing the power button repeatedly. Bringing you comfortable wind. Rechargeable Fan The built-in premium rechargeable 2000mAh lithium battery make it more safety and can be charged easily. Through the USB cable, you can connected it with your PC and power bank o