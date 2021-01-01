Waring Personal Blender
Description
COMML 1 G BLENDER VAR TIME PLASTIC JARFeatures:N/AProduct Type: Countertop BlenderColor: GrayBlending Container Capacity (oz): 128Blending Container Material: PlasticBlender Uses: Blender Capabilities: Puree;Blend;Whip;Liquefy;Stir;Crush Ice;Knead Dough;MixWattage: 1800Voltage: 120Dishwasher Safe Parts: NoneHandwashing Recommended: All PartsProduct Care: See Cleaning & Sanitizing InstructionsPulse Function: YesFeatures: Shatterproof Blending ContainerAttachments Included: NoneNumber of Blades Included: 1Blade Types Included: All-Purpose BladeBlade Material: Stainless SteelNumber of Speeds: 3Base Material: PlasticTravel Cup Included: NoTravel Cup Capacity (oz): Travel Cup Lid Included: Number of Travel Cups Included: Compatible Part Numbers: Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA with U.S. & foreign partsPTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: YesCheap: NoBest: NoTrending: NoneBPA Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: YesUL Listed: NocUL Listed: NoETL Listed: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Distribution ConflictCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14.875Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14.375Cord Length: 79.2Overall Product Weight: 28.9Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 3 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited Three Year Motor