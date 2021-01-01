Personal Air Purifier Necklace Wearable Mini Portable Air Freshner Ionizer Negative Ion Generator Low Noise Pink

The pulse tip technology is used to release a large amount of oxygen anion. The latest Double carbon brush negative ion generator design uses over 50 million/min negative ions to effectively remove harmful substances such as floating dust, smoke, formaldehyde and PM2.5 in the air. Release a large amount of oxygen anion, decompose smoke, odor and formaldehyde, benzene and other harmful gases released by car parts (such as sheet, leather). Mini, portable necklace design, stylish and convenient to carry. Easy to operate, one button for on/off. Just press the button for two seconds to enjoy the fresh air. Gift of Love: stylish design make your surroundings more colorful, more fun. Perfect gift idea for family and friends.