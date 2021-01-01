From canora grey

Persich Slat Back Side Chair in Black

$599.99
In stock
Description

Countryside elegance is the hallmark for these wheat-back-style side chairs. Ideal for around the dining room table, these beautifully constructed oversized harp back chairs feature both dowelled and corner-blocked leg construction. The chair’s classic, laid-back, armless style is accented in hand-rubbed finishes in aged black. The seat is wrapped in a light taupe-colored upholstery. Constructed of solid pine wood to provide sturdiness and durability to last for years.

