From nourison
Persian Vintage Ivory Blue 3 X 5 Area Rug
Advertisement
Part of Persian Vintage Collection from NourisonIvory Blue FinishPower LoomedFabric content: 100% POLYPROPYLENEJute and Latex BackingLow sheddingOrnamental border.The classic elements of Persian rug design are updated for a new generation in the Persian Vintage collection. The traditional floral motifs, once meant to portray a royal Moghul courtyard garden, now bring a garden of beauty into the modern home. Rich in detail, these lovely, low-pile rugs offer the simplicity of easy-care fibers in 100% polypropylene. The fresh color palettes, gently faded for vintage effect, work perfectly in classic or contemporary decor. With serged edge for a clean finishing touch.