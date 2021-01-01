SAFAVIEH Persian Legend Moss/Beige 4 ft. x 6 ft. Border Area Rug

Inspired by the legendary designs of Persia's most prestigious rug-weaving capitals, these extraordinary reproductions recreate some of the most prized antiques in Safavieh's archival collection. Intricate Tabriz, Lavar Kerman and Isfahan hand-knotted motifs are remarkably adapted to these hand-tufted rugs of incomparable quality. The finest New Zealand wool is chosen to achieve the intricate weave of these carpets. With utmost attention to every detail, Safavieh creates its Persian Legends Collection in India to provide consumers an exquisite yet affordable artisan-crafted look. Color: Moss/Beige.