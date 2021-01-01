Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Sarouk Ivory 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug

Complement any floor with this Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Collection 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug has a classic style for a timeless appearance. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials, ensuring it will stay in perfect shape over time. This rectangular rug has an oriental pattern, which contributes an ornate feel to your home decor with a classic sophistication. It is multi-colored, incorporating a fun and vibrant atmosphere into the room. It features a 100% olefin design, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. With a dense pile, this loomed rug will tolerate substantial foot traffic. Color: Ivory.