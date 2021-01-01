Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Mahal Green 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug

For underfoot comfort and added style, choose the Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Collection 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This loomed rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant design and long-lasting materials. It has an oriental pattern, so you can upgrade the ambiance of your home with a classic sophistication. Made with multi-colored elements, this rug is perfect if you are looking to illuminate your room with a bright touch. It has a dense pile, so it insulates the floor to keep your living area warm and toasty. This rectangular rug has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will resist fading over the years. Color: Green.