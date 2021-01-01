Pershing Left-Arm Loveseat

Art Deco curves meet 1970s lounge in our utterly contemporary Pershing sectional collection. Slim rails and an arched armrest take a low profile to make room for the left-arm loveseat's generous seat and back cushions filled with a comfy mix of foam and fiber. Round sturdy legs add bold detail, while the tweedy, linen-like fabric layers on texture. Combine the left-arm loveseat with other pieces in our exclusive Pershing sectional collection to craft your own signature arrangement. Solid hardwood Solid white oak legs with natural finish Sinuous coil suspension Seat cushioning is loose foam and fiber Back cushioning is foam and down feather Made in Poland