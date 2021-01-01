Pershing Leather Curved Arm 90" Sofa

Art Deco curves meet 1970s lounge in our utterly contemporary Pershing leather collection. Slim rails and arched armrests take a low profile to make room for the sofa's generous seat and back cushions filled with a comfy mix of foam and fiber. Upholstered in buttery soft, full-aniline leather, the sofa exudes clubby charm accentuated by round sturdy legs. Our exclusive Pershing collection offers a lot of sofa and style with a small footprint, making it a clear choice for small spaces. Frame is benchmade with solid hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Solid white oak legs with natural finish Sinuous coil suspension Seat cushioning is loose foam and fiber Back cushioning is foam and down feather Made in Poland