From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Perrywood Medium 3-Light Black Hanging Lantern with Water Glass
Advertisement
The Perrywood outdoor collection embodies all of the elements that make this exterior light a true classic: timeless styling, balanced proportions, versatile finish and rock solid construction. This traditional design features super trendy water glass, a textured black powder-coated finish and its built from cast aluminum for years of performance. Available in a Black finish. All fixtures are available as ENERGY STAR-qualified and California Title 24 compliant.