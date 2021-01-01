Sea Gull Lighting Perryton 8-Light Heirloom Bronze Lantern Pendant with Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulb

The Sea Gull Lighting Perryton eight light hall - foyer pendant in heirloom bronze is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. The transitional Perryton pendant light collection by Sea Gull Lighting is inspired by stately, carriage lanterns. The updated open frame is formed with sleek square steel tubing and each pendant is a generously proportioned, minimalist silhouette completed in the textured Blacksmith finish. Offered are small and large 4-light hall/foyer pendants, an eight-light hall/foyer pendant and an eight-light island pendant. Incandescent candelabra base lamping. Damp rated, Perryton is also ideal as a focal point on a covered patio or porch.