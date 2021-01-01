Sea Gull Lighting Perryton 40 in. 8-Light Bronze Modern Transitional Linear Hanging Island Candlestick Chandelier with Dimmable LED Bulbs

The Sea Gull Collection Perryton 8-light kitchen island light in bronze is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. The transitional Perryton pendant series by Sea Gull Collection is inspired by stately, carriage lanterns. The updated open frame is formed with sleek square steel tubing and each pendant is a generously proporti1d, minimalist silhouette completed in either textured Blacksmith or Bronze finishes. Offered are small and large 4-light hall/foyer pendants, an 8-light hall/foyer pendant and an 8-light island pendant. Incandescent candelabra base lamping. Damp rated, Perryton is also ideal as a focal point on a covered patio or porch.