Sea Gull Lighting Perryton 4-Light Satin Brass Transitional Pendant

The Sea Gull Collection Perryton four light indoor pendant in Satin Brass provides abundant light to your home, while adding style and interest. The transitional Perryton pendant series by Sea Gull Collection is inspired by stately, carriage lanterns. The updated open frame is formed with sleek square steel tubing, and each pendant is a generously proportioned, minimalist silhouette completed in either textured Midnight Black or Brass finishes. Offered are small and large four-light hall/foyer pendants, an eight-light hall/foyer pendant and an eight-light island pendant. Incandescent candelabra base lamping. Damp rated, Perryton is also ideal as a focal point on a covered patio or porch.