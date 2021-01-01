From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Perry Royal Blue Queen Trundle Daybed
Advertisement
Smooth curves and sumptuous velvet upholstery give the Perry daybed a regal look. This versatile piece is fitted with a pull-out trundle to provide convenient accommodation for overnight guests. Constructed from solid rubberwood and MDF wood, the Perry is foam padded and upholstered in a soft velvet fabric that provides ample comfort for reading, lounging, and resting. Button tufting adds a chic, refined look. Add a few throw pillows and a plush duvet to complete the look. The Perry daybed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Royal Blue.