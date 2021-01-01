Baxton Studio Perris 68.5 in. Dark Gray/Walnut Polyester 3-Seater Cabriole Sofa with Square Arms, Dark Gray and Walnut

Add modern and comfortable seating to your space with the Perris sofa. Constructed from solid rubberwood, the Perris showcases clean lines and a low profile. Grey fabric upholstery provides an elegant look that complements the warm walnut brown finish on the frame. Wide, plush cushions provide ample seating comfort, while button tufting and angled legs lend a cool, retro look. Stylish and versatile, this sofa is well suited for both private living spaces and public reception areas. The Perris sofa is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Dark Gray and Walnut.