Classic Accessories PermaPRO 102 in. L x 72 in. W x 30 in. H General Purpose Furniture Cover, Grey

The OverDrive PermaPRO General Purpose Furniture Cover by Classic Accessories protects your furniture against dirt and sun damage with a lightweight, ripstop fabric that is water-repellent. When you buy a Classic Accessories RV cover you are not just getting a cover; you're also purchasing peace of mind. Not only will you be protected from the elements, but you'll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry. If your product fails within the warranty period, look for us online and take advantage of our Hassle-Free warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team. Color: Grey.