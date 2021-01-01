Perixx PERIBOARD-117 Wired USB Keyboard with Standard US Layout and Chiclet Big Print Keys, Black

STANDARD LAYOUT: A full-size keyboard layout featuring basic keyboard functions, such as F-keys and the number pad on the right cluster of the keyboard; Dimension: 17.32 x 5.08 x 1.06 inches BIG PRINT LETTERS: The keys are printed with large font that is three times larger than a standard keyboard SPACED KEYS: Easy to see keys with a further spacing from each other to avoid hitting the wrong key EASY PLUG-AND-PLAY: Fast and easy setup with 5'9 feet long USB cord, this keyboard provides a reliable wired connection SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Windows 7, 8, 10 and above; One USB port; Package Includes: PERIBOARD-117, manual, and 12-month limited warranty