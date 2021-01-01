PERIMICE519 Wired Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Portable Small Design 105x67x58 mm Right Handed

Best Quality Guranteed. Natural ergonomic vertical with right-handed design. Recommended to repetitive strain injuries (RSI) users and users work Particularly long periods on the computer Optical sensor and built-in DPI switch button. You can switch DPI between 800/1600; Easy for you to bring it with When you are on the way. 'Plug and play' Mouse with USB interface, easy to start to use with standard setting function. High quality rubber coating surface. Compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10; wired USB connection