Homesvale Perie Microfiberr Wall Hugger Recliner Chair, Black

Update your living room, theater or media room with this Wall Hugger recliner. Wall hugger design recliner only needs 4-inches of clearance from the wall to recline and uses less floor space when reclining. Covered in a durable, stain resistant 100% polyester black microfiber. Ultra padded arm rests. Full chaise pad between the chair and the leg rest to support the legs for a truly comfortable recliner. Features an easy to open and reach handle. Our new stretch mechanism provides an extra 2 1/2 inches of leg support for even greater comfort. Recliner is 70 inches fully reclined, 42 inches from the back of the seat to the footrest, 28 inches from the seat to the top of the recliner. Cushions are filled with high density foam, polyester fiber and independently wrapped pocket coil spring system. Constructed with a laminated hardwood frame. Sturdy sinuous spring seating. Steel reclining mechanism and insulated spring clips. Break it back down to recycle at the end of use for additional peace of mind. Each piece ships in one (1) box. Assembly required. Takes less than 15 minutes to assemble. Imported