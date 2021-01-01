From american decorative fabrics
Performatex Java Leaves Outdoor Woven Blue Linen, Fabric by the Yard
Java Leaves from the Performatex High Performance Indoor/Outdoor line is a woven fabric with a lovely foliage design. Performatex fabrics have strong ultraviolet properties and are water washable bleach safe fade resistant stain resistant and . The highly durable construction with ratings in abrasion of 50000 double rubs make this fabric suitable for patio furniture pool side furniture indoor upholstery cornice boards pillows cushions and headboards. 100% Solution Dyed Polyester Heavyweight (336-403 GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Washable