PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors Large Wall Series Bundle

The PlexiDor Pet Doors Large Wall Bundle includes everything you need for the ultimate wall mounted pet door for your home. The bundle includes the PlexiDor Wall LG Series for dogs up to 100 lbs. and two PlexiDor accessories – PlexiDor Awning that keeps the weather out and PlexiDor Sliding Tracks with Flip Lock for use with the included steel security plate. Hardware and mounting instructions included for all 3 items. PlexiDor Pet Doors manufacture strong, safe and energy efficient dog doors and cat doors to give your family the freedom and convenience of allowing your dog to go outside as needed ensuring a happy, healthy pet. The hardened aluminum frames coordinate beautifully with your appliances, interior walls or hardwood floors. PlexiDor’s patented K9 COMPOSITE™ panels are saloon style and do not require costly replacement flaps. Each PlexiDor includes a cylinder lock, key and steel security plate. The door can be locked every night and the steel security plate can be attached while you’re away for an extended period of time. PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors are extremely energy efficient. Each time you open the door to let your dog out, your heating and cooling escapes. Installing a PlexiDor Dog Door can save you money. On average, homeowners have reported an annual savings of 10% off their energy bill. The wall units can be installed into stud, brick, block or cement walls up to 12 inches thick. Each wall unit includes an aluminum tunnel that connects the interior and exterior frame. The tunnel materials ensure a professional fit and finish that provides a quality appearance for your home. The tunnel will not rust, has no sharp edges and is easy to clean. PlexiDor Large WALL Series are designed for dogs weighing up to 100 pounds. This size is best for breeds such as German Shepherds, Labradors, Collies, Setters, Dobermans, Dalmatians, Boxers, Pointers, & Golden Retrievers. PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors are manufactured in the U.S.A. and come with a 5 year limited residential warranty. Color: Bronze