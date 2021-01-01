Mainstays Performance Anti-Microbial Textured 2 Piece Bath Sheet Set, Cool Water

Step out of the shower and wrap yourself in the comfort of the Mainstays Performance Anti-Microbial Textured 2-Piece Bath Sheet Set. Made from 100 percent cotton, these soft, extra-absorbent bath sheets are generously proportioned at 30 inches by 62 inches (76.2 cm x 157.5 cm). The Mainstays Performance Anti-Microbial Textured 2-Piece Bath Sheet Set is specially designed to dry faster. The towels are durable enough for daily use with fade-resistant fibers to help maintain their vibrant color through dozens of wash cycles. Includes two bath sheets in each set. These quick-dry Mainstays Performance Anti-Microbial Bath Sheets are low lint and machine washable for easy care.