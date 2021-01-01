Indulge in a striking combination of design functionality, ultimate performance and unsurpassed beauty with the PERFORMA BAR SINK. This popular collection makes working and prepping in the kitchen as effortless as it is enjoyable. The unique shape and convenient options provide exceptional convenience and functionality in the kitchen. Complete with refined style, elegant curves, and all nine SILGRANIT colors, the PERFORMA provides choice and versatility for any space. Made from the rock hard, durable SILGRANIT patented material, the smooth surface is resistant to chips, scratches and heats up to 536Ð?. Even a fork or the bottom of a hot pan can't damage BLANCO SILGRANIT sinks. The colorful, non-porous surface also makes the bowl resistant from all stains, household acids and alkali solutions as well as easy-to-clean. For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets, and decorative accessories. A family-owned company, BLANCO was founded over 85 years ago in Germany, and recently celebrated a milestone of 25 years in the United States where we are recognized as a leader in quality, innovation, and unsurpassed service. BLANCO Performa Undermount 17.5-in x 17-in Concrete Gray Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | 442736