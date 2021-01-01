Indulge in a striking combination of design functionality, ultimate performance and unsurpassed beauty with the PERFORMA MEDIUM 1-3/4 BOWL WITH LOW DIVIDE. The PERFORMA kitchen sink effortlessly takes on whatever you’re cooking. The sink bowl features an aesthetically pleasing low divide, which conveniently accommodates large pots, while keeping cleaning and prep seaparate. The sink's reversible design makes any kitchen sink specification easy to achieve, and the granite composite sink bowl is ultra durable. Made from the rock hard SILGRANIT patented material, the smooth surface is resistant to chips, scratches and heats up to 536Ð?. Even a fork or the bottom of a hot pan can't damage BLANCO SILGRANIT sinks. Complete with refined style, elegant curves, and all nine SILGRANIT colors, the PERFORMA provides choice and versatility for any space. The colorful, non-porous surface also makes the bowl resistant from all stains, household acids and alkali solutions as well as easy-to-clean. For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets, and decorative accessories. A family-owned company, BLANCO was founded over 85 years ago in Germany, and recently celebrated a milestone of 25 years in the United States where we are recognized as a leader in quality, innovation, and unsurpassed service. BLANCO Performa Undermount 33-in x 19-in Metallic Gray Double Offset Bowl Kitchen Sink Walnut | 441309