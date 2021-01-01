Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable White Drip Coffee Maker

Hotter coffee and brew strength options- the best of both worlds! The Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker is equipped with cutting edge coffee technology to give you hotter coffee without sacrificing taste. Choose a flavor profile with regular or bold strength control, and set brew-time up to 24-hours ahead. The backlit LCD is easy to read, a ready tone can be turned on or off, and an indicator light signals when it is time to decalcify. Color: White.