Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14" Medium Firm Mattress Set- Full
Always wake up refreshed with Serta's Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14" Medium Firm Mattress. Designed to cater to those back and stomach sleepers who desire a superior level of support, its 1000 Edition Custom Support Coil System delivers unparalleled support and reduced motion transfer. Adding to this is the cool-to-touch surface provided by CoolFeel Fabric and the body contouring support of HexCloud Gel Memory Foam. All you need for a luxurious sleep experience.