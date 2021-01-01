From serta

Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14" Medium Firm Mattress Set- Full

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Always wake up refreshed with Serta's Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14" Medium Firm Mattress. Designed to cater to those back and stomach sleepers who desire a superior level of support, its 1000 Edition Custom Support Coil System delivers unparalleled support and reduced motion transfer. Adding to this is the cool-to-touch surface provided by CoolFeel Fabric and the body contouring support of HexCloud Gel Memory Foam. All you need for a luxurious sleep experience.

